Tortilla chips sold in 13 states recalled for 'undeclared milk allergen'

The chips are down: Tostitos bags sold in Alabama, Florida, Illinois and elsewhere are being recalled

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
Frito-Lay is voluntarily recalling a limited number of Tostitos tortilla chips that could contain an undeclared milk allergen, the company announced. 

The recall affects fewer than 1,300 bags of 13-ounce Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn tortilla chips sold in 13 states.

Frito-Lay said in a news release on Wednesday that the chips are "being recalled as they could include nacho cheese tortilla chips and therefore may contain an undeclared milk allergen."

"Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product," Frito-Lay said.

The bags of chips were sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Homemade tortilla chips in a bowl on top of a cloth napkin.

Select bags of Tostitos tortilla chips are being recalled because they "may contain an undeclared milk allergen." (iStock)

Consumers may have purchased the chips beginning March 7, and all impacted bags have a "guaranteed fresh" date of May 20, the company said.

This is the second recall of a Frito-Lay product this year.

A 13-ounce bag of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn tortilla chips is shown on a white background.

The recalled bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn tortilla chips have a "guaranteed fresh" date of May 20. (Frito-Lay/PepsiCo)

The company recalled cchertain bags of Lay's Classic potato chips in January after the potential presence of undeclared milk was detected in bags sold in Oregon and Washington, FOX Business reported.

Frito-Lay said there have been no reported allergic reactions to the Tostitos chips so far.

Two corn tortilla chips are in a glass bowl of salsa.

The recalled tortilla chips were sold in 13 states. (iStock)

"Unless a consumer has a dairy allergy or sensitivity to milk, this product is safe to consume," Frito-Lay said.

Frito-Lay, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a subsidiary of PepsiCo.

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 