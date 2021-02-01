A Tom Brady-approved guacamole recipe: How to make it, and what he dips into it

There are a lot of things Tom Brady doesn’t allow himself to eat, and that list grows even longer during training season. But guacamole? Sure, that’s OK for Super Bowl Sunday.

Tortilla chips, however, are still very much off the table.

"The TB12 Method," Brady’s 2017 tome on fitness and nutrition for "peak performance," features a recipe for chunky guac that even the six-time Super Bowl champ would approve of. After all, "guacamole is a staple of the TB12 diet," according to "The TB12 Method." (His beloved avocados are also the base for TB12's infamous avocado "ice cream," which his teammates may or may not enjoy, depending on who you ask.)

Wanna learn how to make guacamole that the quarterback has, at least one time in his life, allowed himself to enjoy? Keep reading for the recipe, then find yourself some veggies or "sweet potato toast" to dip into the stuff, because in no way would Brady ever approve of corn chips.

TB12 Chunky Guacamole

Makes: 2 servings (about 1 cup)

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 ripe Haas Avocado

¼ cup diced white onion, rinsed and strained

½ green jalapeño, seeded and finely diced, optional

Zest of 1 lemon or lime, plus 1 tablespoon fresh juice

12 fresh basil leaves, rolled and sliced into thin ribbons

1 clove of garlic, finely grated or minced

½ teaspoon Himalayan salt (you can add more to taste at the end)

¼ teaspoon ground coriander

Instructions: