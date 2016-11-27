The 5 best barbecue grills for any budget

Get ready to heat up the season with the top-rated grills.

Whether you want to tap into your inner caveman and cook up giant steaks or you want to keep it lean with chicken and vegetables, Gayot has found the best grills at different price points for an amazing summer cookout.

1. Broil King Signet 90

It's not cheap, but this liquid propane grill combines an incredible amount of unique for the price. It has a stainless steel burner for searing, a stainless steel side burner and a rear rotisserie burner. It also features stainless steel "Flav-R-Waves" to help capture and instantly vaporize juices, built-in temperature gauge and "Sure-Lite" electronic ignition system. But the crème de la crème of the Broil King Signet 90 has to be the multi-position porcelain-coated cast iron cooking grids. Cast iron cookware can withstand and maintain very high cooking temperatures, making it perfect for quickly searing meats.



Features:

40,000 BTU-per-hour input

Cooking area of 635 sq. in.

Price: Approx $670

2. Char-Broil Performance Infrared Gas Grill

This grill uses an "infrared" cooking system that will make your next cookout a breeze. Just above each burner is a specialized "infrared" surface; when the grill is turned on, these surfaces absorb the heat and radiate it evenly throughout the entire grilling area. This technology not only eliminates hot and cold grilling spots, but it also allows the burners to retain a broader range of heat — from intense and searing to low and slow. In addition, this grill requires only three burners, saving you both space and gas. As if that weren't enough, the grill also features a stainless steel exterior, folding side shelves and a "Surefire" electronic ignition system.

Features:

Three burners

13,000 BTU-per-hour input

Cooking area of 680 sq. in.

Price: Approx $486

3. Dyna-Glo DGE Series

If you're seeking a powerful grilling system in a sleek, well-designed package, this is it. The venerable Dyna-Glo grill machine's up-to-date features include multiple burners, an uber-quick push-button electronic ignition, infinite setting control valves and a built-in stainless steel thermometer. The cabinets, burners, cooking grates and heat tents are constructed of heavy-duty stainless steel. If you’re prepping meals for a crowd, the copious cooking space allows you to sizzle up to 28 burgers at once. It's a smart buy for the avid griller looking for a well-priced, high-performance barbecue.

Features:

Five burners; side burner

62,000 BTU-per-hour input

Cooking area of 708 sq. in

Price: Approx $314

4. George Foreman GGR50B Indoor/Outdoor Grill

Made to fit spaces with limited outdoor square footage and restriction from open fires, the George Foreman GGR50B Indoor/Outdoor Grill electric grill can be used on the patio as well as in the kitchen. It boasts an adjustable electric heat range that can be plugged in and preheated in ten minutes. The nonstick grill surface and the sloping grate with a fat and grease draining system allows for ease of cleaning. In addition, the serving plate is removable and safe for the dishwasher. The grill can be placed on its pedestal (approx. 2.5 feet high) or directly on a tabletop. The high-domed, vented lid creates a circular flow of hot air that allows for evenly cooked meat.

Features:

Removable pedestal

Center channel drain for run-off liquids

Cooking area of 240 sq. in.

Price: Approx $99

5. Weber Summit S-670 Stainless Steel Grill

The Summit S-670 is Weber's grilling pièce de résistance for a reason — it's top of the line. It features a stainless steel exterior, authentic smoker box and burner, rotisserie system with an infrared burner and LED fuel scale, high-powered sear station and "flavorized" bars to catch juices and create smoke (to lock in flavors) while preventing bothersome flare-ups. It even has lighted control knobs for those stealthy night grilling sessions. Sure, it's the most expensive grill on our list, but it embodies efficiency, and carries with it the reputation of one of the most respected and oldest grill manufactures in the world.

Features:

Six stainless steel burners

60,000 BTU-per-hour input

Cooking area of 769 sq. in.

Price: Approx $2,499

