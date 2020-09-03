Unmasked teen girls assault Dunkin' manager in NJ after being denied free doughnuts: police

Either the world has gone crazy, or those new apple cider doughnuts are really, really great.

A group of teen girls in New Jersey reportedly became “abusive” toward the manager of a Dunkin’ in Montclair after their request for free doughnuts was refused, according to the Montclair Police Department.

'PUMPKIN TASTY': DUNKIN' SIGN IN MAINE GOES VIRAL

When they were told to leave, the girls — who were not wearing masks — then “assaulted” the manager and “attacked” two customers during the Aug. 26 incident, police added.

"One female assaulted the manager while another attempted to get behind the counter," said police in a statement obtained by Newsweek. "Two customers observed the altercation and attempted to intervene. The females reportedly attacked the customers before fleeing towards Church Street."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

No injuries were reported. A representative for the Montclair police was not immediately available to comment.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Dunkin' has required guests at all locations to wear face coverings or masks as of Aug. 5. The state of New Jersey, too, requires all customers over the age of 2 to wear face coverings when entering a dining establishment unless otherwise prevented by a medical condition.