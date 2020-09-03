Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Unmasked teen girls assault Dunkin' manager in NJ after being denied free doughnuts: police

No injuries were reported

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
Either the world has gone crazy, or those new apple cider doughnuts are really, really great.

A group of teen girls in New Jersey reportedly became “abusive” toward the manager of a Dunkin’ in Montclair after their request for free doughnuts was refused, according to the Montclair Police Department.

When they were told to leave, the girls — who were not wearing masks — then “assaulted” the manager and “attacked” two customers during the Aug. 26 incident, police added.

"One female assaulted the manager while another attempted to get behind the counter," said police in a statement obtained by Newsweek. "Two customers observed the altercation and attempted to intervene. The females reportedly attacked the customers before fleeing towards Church Street."

No injuries were reported. A representative for the Montclair police was not immediately available to comment.

Dunkin’ has required <a data-cke-saved-href="https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog/dunkin-face-covering-brand-standard#:~:text=To%20help%20bring%20consistency%20to,restaurants%20beginning%20Wednesday%2C%20August%205.&amp;text=This%20simple%20step%20to%20wear,franchisees%20and%20their%20restaurant%20employees" href="https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog/dunkin-face-covering-brand-standard#:~:text=To%20help%20bring%20consistency%20to,restaurants%20beginning%20Wednesday%2C%20August%205.&amp;text=This%20simple%20step%20to%20wear,franchisees%20and%20their%20restaurant%20employees" target="_blank">guests at all locations to wear face coverings or masks</a> as of Aug. 5

Dunkin' has required guests at all locations to wear face coverings or masks as of Aug. 5. The state of New Jersey, too, requires all customers over the age of 2 to wear face coverings when entering a dining establishment unless otherwise prevented by a medical condition.

