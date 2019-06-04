Teen bakes thousands of cupcakes to take his family to Disney World

A teenager from Madison, Minn., baked his way to his dream vacation at Disney World.

Isaiah Tuckett celebrated his 14th birthday at the theme park with his parents, siblings and some extended family members all thanks to his skills in the kitchen. It took a year of work, but after baking and selling thousands of cupcakes, the youth earned enough money to take his entire family to the most magical place on Earth.

It all started with his grandmother’s 85th birthday, Fox 7 reports. “When I was growing up, I always liked being in the kitchen, and I made them for my grandma's 85th birthday,” he told the outlet. “And then people really liked them, and they just asked if they could order them.”

DISNEY WORLD VISITORS CAN NOW USE AMAZON PRIME ONE-DAY DELIVERY

This led to more opportunities, and soon Tuckett found himself regularly baking for various events. He had previously asked his parents about going to Disney World, but they never said yes. Now, he saw an opportunity to take matters into his own hands.

“After he made them for my mom's 85th birthday, it just kind of took off from there. And he's always wanted to go to Disney, and once the orders started coming in, we had this conversation,” Tuckett’s mom told Fox 7. “And I said, 'you know what, if that's something that you want to do, we would be willing to buy all the ingredients and so that everything that you earn...your profits, could be put into a savings account to earn that trip.'”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

It took about a year, but after baking around 3,500 cupcakes, Tuckett raised enough money to make the trip happen, which he happily shared with his family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Fox 7, his next goal is to earn enough money to buy a blue pickup truck so he can expand his business.