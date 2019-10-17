Taco Bell customers file suit, claiming overcharge for chalupas

A couple in New Jersey have some serious beef with Taco Bell.

Nelson and Joann Estrella, from Middlesex, are suing the fast-food company over alleged false advertising, claiming that they were charged more for their meal than the TV-advertised price.

TACO BELL RECALLED 2.3M POUNDS OF BEEF DUE TO 'METAL SHAVING' FOUND IN MEAT

The Estrellas claim they were charged $12.18 for two Chalupa Cravings boxes, despite a commercial advertising the product for just $5 each, NJ.com reports. When the couple questioned management about $2.18 price disparity, they were reportedly told the commercial carried a "prices may vary" disclaimer.

“You can’t tell someone you are going to charge them $5 in big bold print and then take it away with a fine-print disclaimer," Douglas Schwartz, the attorney representing the Estrellas, told NJ.com. "You can’t do that. It’s against the law.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

According to the lawsuit, the Estrellas “sustained an ascertainable loss, in the form of time wasted driving to the subject Taco Bell, the gasoline expended to drive their vehicle to the subject Taco Bell, and in the amount of $2.18, which is the difference between what they should have been charged ($10 before taxes) and what they were charged ($12.18 before taxes).”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Schwartz also claimed that Taco Bell “reaped huge profits from their false, misleading and deceptive advertising.”

In a statement obtained by Fox News, a spokesperson for Taco Bell defended the advertisements as truthful: “Taco Bell and its franchisees are proud to provide millions of guests with delicious, affordable food every day. Our advertisements are truthful and accurate, and we will defend this case vigorously.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The lawsuit was recently moved to federal court by Taco Bell and its parent company, Yum! Brands, after it was initially filed in the Middlesex County Superior Court, NJ.com reports.