FOOD
Sonic slushes get hard seltzer treatment with these boozy sips

Flavors include Lemon Berry, Classic Lemonade, Cherry Limeade and Original Limeade, among others

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
Sonic’s slushes just got boozy.

Sonic is launching hard seltzer. 

Sonic is launching hard seltzer.  (Sonic)

The Oklahoma City-based fast-food chain is launching hard seltzers with local brewery COOP Ale Works. Each is inspired by the chain’s signature slushes.

Customers can expect flavors like Lemon Berry, Classic Lemonade, Cherry Limeade and Original Limeade that come in a 12-can "Citrus Variety Pack," according to Oklahoma-based 405 Magazine reporter Greg Horton, who broke the news on Twitter.

There’s also a "Tropical Variety Pack" with flavors like Mango, Guava, Ocean Water, Melon Medley and Orange Pineapple.

Horton said the flavors will roll out on May 1. KOKH News reports that the boozy drinks will not be sold through the drive-thru.

TANQUERAY IS LAUNCHING ALCOHOL-FREE GIN

The boozy beverages will reportedly not be sold at Drive-In locations, however, the chain has not yet announced where the spiked seltzers will go on sale. 