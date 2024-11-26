Short questions with Dana Perino for nutritionist Heather Bauer

For the past couple of years, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But as you may recall, I also promised to throw in some surprise appearances now and then!

HOSTING THANKSGIVING DINNER? 9 SMART WAYS TO SAVE MONEY

For Thanksgiving this year, I've checked in with Heather Bauer, RDN, for her best tips and tricks on staying healthy through all the festivities (and food options!) this week.

Read on for her great takeaways.

And share with family and friends (they may thank you later!).

Q: As someone who is trying to stay on a good routine nutrition-wise — and not on a GLP-1 drug! — what do you recommend I do to prepare for Thanksgiving Day?

HB: Before Thanksgiving, set yourself up for success by starting your day with some exercise. A 20-30 minute family walk or run will make your body feel good.

Avoid carbs during the day and save them for the Thanksgiving meal.

For example, at breakfast, have two or three hard-boiled eggs with a quarter of an avocado and skip the toast (maybe even add a few high-fiber crackers, "nature’s Ozempic").

"When you feel good about yourself, making healthier choices is easier."

Hydrate well by drinking at least 50 ounces of water before 2 p.m. This will help your body handle the extra salt and volume during the meal.

Also, plan your outfit thoughtfully. Wear something more fitted to help you stay mindful of what you're eating. Ladies, think of your tightest pair of non-stretch jeans or a pencil skirt; and guys, tighten that belt notch by one notch.

When you feel good about yourself, making healthier choices is easier. Spending a little extra time on your appearance can make a big difference in how you feel and eat.

Q: What are your pre-dinner tips for Thanksgiving?

HB: For pre-dinner, as mentioned earlier, wear something fitted that makes you feel good. When you feel confident in your appearance, you’re more likely to make mindful food choices.

As for where to sit on Thanksgiving Day, try to avoid sitting too close to the food. I call this "sit arm’s-length distance from any pop-able foods."

The hour before Thanksgiving can be one of the trickiest hours if you are an eater.

"Wait as long as possible before having your first bite."

Don’t sit in the middle of the couch where you can easily lean forward and grab another swipe of crab dip. Instead, sit on the end or in a side chair so that you have to get up and make a small plate (and keep it to one small plate).

One more strategy I tell my clients is not to "break the seal" by eating too early!

Wait as long as possible before having your first bite.

If you do snack, opt for healthier options like crudités, bruschetta or shrimp cocktail.

Q: How about alcohol consumption that day?

HB: When it comes to alcohol, choose a drink you can sip slowly.

I always tell my clients to pick their least favorite drink.

This way they will drink less of it.

If you love wine, consider swapping it for something like Tito’s & club soda with a splash of lime, which is lighter and easier to pace, and maybe a little less fun.

Lastly, after every cocktail, make sure to drink a glass of water to stay hydrated and help manage your intake.

Q: Dinner is served. Now what?

HB: When dinner is served, if it’s buffet style, be the last in line. This will help you slow down and give you more time to think about your choices.

Decide ahead of time which carb you’ll choose — whether it’s stuffing, sweet potatoes or dessert — and fill the rest of your plate with veggies.

"Remember to eat slowly and savor every bite."

Think of your plate as divided into quarters: a quarter protein, a quarter carb, and half veggies.

If you’re choosing turkey, go for the white meat if you like it, but don’t feel bad about opting for dark meat if that’s what you prefer. Just skip the skin if you can.

If you want gravy, use a small amount on the side instead of pouring it over your turkey.

Skip the bread, since you’re already getting plenty of starch from other dishes.

If you’re still hungry and want seconds, stick with more turkey and veggies.

And remember to eat slowly and savor every bite.

Q: Do you have any post-Thanksgiving recommendations?

After Thanksgiving, don’t let the indulgence stretch into a multi-day affair.

On Friday, get right back to your normal eating routine.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Start fresh with your usual schedule and don’t let the holiday become an excuse to keep indulging.

Reset and get back on track!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To check out some of Dana Perino's earlier "Short Questions" interviews for Fox News Digital, see below.

For her interview with Tom Shillue, click here.

For her interview with Todd Piro, click here .

For her interview with Adam Klotz, click here .

For her interview with Dr. Nicole Saphier, click here .

For her interview with Kerri Kupec Urbahn, click here .

For her interview with Dr. Marc Siegel, click here .

For her interview with Taylor Riggs, click here .