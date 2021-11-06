Expand / Collapse search
10-minute savory pumpkin hummus: Try the recipe

Emily Eggers at legallyhealthyblonde.com shares her recipe with Fox News

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
It’s fall, y’all. Break out the pumpkin bread, pumpkin spice lattes, and pumpkin hummus.

Yes, hummus. "Savory pumpkin hummus is the perfect fall-inspired tailgating dish! Make the dip ahead of time and bring it with you on game day and serve it with chips, crackers, or fresh vegetables," Emily Eggers at legallyhealthyblonde.com tells Fox News. "This is especially great if your favorite team has orange as one of its colors."

It’s fall, which means it’s time to break out the pumpkin foods -- including pumpkin hummus. (Emily Eggers/legallyhealthyblonde.com)

Savory Pumpkin Hummus by Emily Eggers

Serves 6

Prep Time: 7 minutes

Ingredients: 

  • 15 ounces chickpeas (1 can)
  • ½ cup pumpkin purée
  • ⅓ cup lemon juice
  • 1-2 cloves garlic
  • 6 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon cumin
  • ¼ teaspoon ground turmeric, optional
  • Pomegranate seeds (also known as arils), to taste
  • Pumpkin seeds (pepitas), to taste
‌Emily Eggers at legallyhealthyblonde.com shares her Savory Pumpkin Hummus recipe with Fox News. (Emily Eggers/legallyhealthyblonde.com)

Directions: 

1. Begin by opening a can of chickpeas and draining them, but do not rinse them.

2. Use a citrus juicer to extract enough juice from a lemon.

3. Peel the papery skin off of the garlic cloves.

4. Add drained chickpeas, garlic cloves, lemon juice, pumpkin purée, olive oil, and cumin to a food processor.

5. Pulse the ingredients in the food processor for at least 30 seconds, or until smooth and creamy.

6. Add salt to taste and pulse again.

7. Optional: Add ¼ teaspoon of ground turmeric for a brighter hue of orange.

8. Scoop out the blended hummus onto a serving platter or shallow bowl.

9. Garnish with salted and roasted pumpkin seeds (pepitas) and pomegranate seeds. Serve with chips, crackers, or pita points and enjoy.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.