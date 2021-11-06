10-minute savory pumpkin hummus: Try the recipe

It’s fall, y’all. Break out the pumpkin bread, pumpkin spice lattes, and pumpkin hummus.

Yes, hummus. "Savory pumpkin hummus is the perfect fall-inspired tailgating dish! Make the dip ahead of time and bring it with you on game day and serve it with chips, crackers, or fresh vegetables," Emily Eggers at legallyhealthyblonde.com tells Fox News. "This is especially great if your favorite team has orange as one of its colors."

Savory Pumpkin Hummus by Emily Eggers

Serves 6

Prep Time: 7 minutes

Ingredients:

15 ounces chickpeas (1 can)

½ cup pumpkin purée

⅓ cup lemon juice

1-2 cloves garlic

6 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon ground turmeric, optional

Pomegranate seeds (also known as arils), to taste

Pumpkin seeds (pepitas), to taste

Directions:

1. Begin by opening a can of chickpeas and draining them, but do not rinse them.

2. Use a citrus juicer to extract enough juice from a lemon.

3. Peel the papery skin off of the garlic cloves.

4. Add drained chickpeas, garlic cloves, lemon juice, pumpkin purée, olive oil, and cumin to a food processor.

5. Pulse the ingredients in the food processor for at least 30 seconds, or until smooth and creamy.

6. Add salt to taste and pulse again.

7. Optional: Add ¼ teaspoon of ground turmeric for a brighter hue of orange.

8. Scoop out the blended hummus onto a serving platter or shallow bowl.

9. Garnish with salted and roasted pumpkin seeds (pepitas) and pomegranate seeds. Serve with chips, crackers, or pita points and enjoy.

