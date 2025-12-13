Army veteran turns 'seriously addictive' chocolate popcorn into holiday gift sensation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With Americans diving into the holiday gifting season, one veteran-founded brand is popping up everywhere, from corporate gift lists to family celebrations.

Funky Chunky, a Minnesota-born gourmet popcorn company known for its chocolate-drizzled caramel corn, has become a holiday favorite for many thanks to its indulgent flavors and small-batch craftsmanship.

The brand’s story began in the 1990s, when Funky Chunky emerged as a handcrafted Minnesota treat that developed a cult following at local markets and specialty retailers. At the end of 2021, U.S. Army veteran Ryan Kuo had the opportunity to acquire the company with a small group of friends, he told Fox News Digital.

"The opportunity wasn’t to modernize Funky Chunky as a brand," Kuo, who is based out of Chicago, said. "It was to professionalize the business and thoughtfully scale it into a national brand without losing what made it special."

The chocolate-drizzled caramel corn didn’t hurt either. "Seriously, it’s crazy addictive," Kuo said.

Today, Kuo, who has led major food brands, ran private-equity turnarounds and advises veteran founders nationwide, says he is most proud of building a team and operating platform that allowed the business to grow nationally while staying true to its roots.

Kuo’s approach to leadership stems from his time in the military, he said. A West Point graduate and Iraq War combat veteran who served from 200 to 2005, he said his years in service shaped how he makes decisions, builds trust and prioritizes loyalty to both his team and his customers.

"The military instilled a deep sense of integrity, loyalty, and responsibility for both people and outcomes," he said. Those qualities show up in the business as meticulous attention to quality and customer experience. "Customer satisfaction and earned loyalty are the foundation of sustainable growth," he noted.

He is also an active supporter of fellow veteran entrepreneurs, coaching through the PenFed Foundation and advising veteran CEOs through the Institute of Veteran and Military Families' CEO Circle program. His message to employers is straightforward: "Hire more veterans — you won’t regret it."

As for the holidays, Funky Chunky’s rise in popularity is no mystery, Kuo said, especially as a top choice for corporate gifts, host gifts and family gatherings.

"Funky Chunky's gourmet popcorn makes a great holiday gift because it’s indulgent, shareable and easy to give — but still feels thoughtful and special," he said. "We often hear from customers that skip a year to try gifting something else, that they came back because their gift recipients were disappointed it wasn’t Funky Chunky."

This season’s curated holiday bundles, which start at $25 and let recipients sample multiple flavors, have become especially popular. Funky Chunky’s flavor lineup includes its signature Sea Salt Caramel as well as Peanut Butter Cup, Chip Zel Pop, Chocolate Pretzel and Nutty Choco Pop, plus festive seasonal twists including Birthday Cake, Candy Corn Pop, Pumpkin Spice Pop and Pepperminty Choco Pop.

"We like to say that once you give Funky Chunky, you’ve found your go-to gift forever," Kuo said.

The company remains proudly veteran-owned, manufactured in the USA and continues to give back to service members. Shoppers can explore more at funkychunky.com, where veterans, reservists, National Guard members and active-duty service members receive 25% off.

Funky Chunky products are also sold at retailers across the country.