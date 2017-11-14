Whether you’re working, traveling or simply avoiding the kitchen on Nov. 22, there’s no shame in saying "no way" to cooking at home on Thanksgiving.

According to a recent study from the National Restaurant Association, 9 percent of American adults polled – roughly 30 million people – will spend Thanksgiving at a restaurant. Apparently, the thought of having no stress or mess in the kitchen is something to truly be thankful for.

With Turkey Day right around the corner, check out this all-inclusive roundup of twelve restaurants open on the holiday – just be sure to contact your favorite neighborhood chain in advance to ensure they’ll be open.

Applebee's: The chain will offer its regular full menu, in addition to a special holiday meal with dine-in or takeout options, according to Today.

Bob Evans: The “Farmhouse Feast” special will be available for purchase in three different varieties and will be ready to serve at your home in two hours.

THE 'TURKEY CHALLENGE' PRANK IS FREAKING OUT PARENTS EVERYWHERE

Boston Market: No matter what you’re craving on Turkey Day, the homestyle restaurant offers a slew of choices. You can preorder and pickup ready-to-serve entrees and sides, order a pre-cooked meal straight to your door, have them cater a full, hot feast for groups of ten or more, or just drop in for a meal at Boston Market itself.

Cracker Barrel: Guests can call ahead to order up the chain's classic Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meal Thanksgiving meal kit to go, or drop by for a dine-in meal.

MARTINA MCBRIDE'S SECRETS FOR A SUCCESSFUL THANKSGIVING

Denny's: Open 24/7, 365 days a year, the family-friendly diner will be serving up turkey dishes as well as holiday-centric pancakes in addition to their wide selection of everyday fare. Even better, if you live in a delivery zone, you can get your favorite Thanksgiving grub hot, without leaving the house.

Golden Corral: Guests can dig into a $17 Thanksgiving buffet featuring turkey, ribs, ham, cornbread stuffing, sweet potato casserole, and more. Kids can score a special meal starting at $7, too, according to Today.

IHOP: The famed pancake house will be open, according to People, will operating hours varying by location.

Legal Sea Foods: The restaurant will be serving up both seafood and traditional Thanksgiving fare, and reservations are recommended.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Ruby Tuesday: The chain's hours will vary by location, Business Insider reports.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: The steakhouse is serving up a $39.95, three-course Thanksgiving dinner, as well takeout meal options, too.

TGI Fridays: The restaurant will not offer a Thanksgiving menu, but instead a Holiday Feast promotion, a company spokesperson confirmed to Insider.

Waffle House: Another chain open 24/7, 365 days a year, we’d bet that the beloved breakfast joint will be serving up hotcakes for Thanksgiving, too.