Restaurant thief cooks himself a meal before trashing cafe

Even criminals get hungry.

Security cameras filmed a man as he broke into a café and robbed it. Oddly, before taking off with the money, the suspect made himself a meal and helped himself to something to drink.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning at Nam Café in College Station, Texas, KBTX reports. Phuc Nguyen, owner of the café, says that the footage shows that the suspect was in the café for about two hours.

“He then took our hard-earned money,” he told the outlet. “He took it from our cash register. He also took utensils from the kitchen and other items. It's just very frustrating to see your business get broke into like this.”

Images of the suspect were uploaded to Facebook by the restaurant. The suspect did not wear a mask and his face is clearly visible in the images.

The pictures were captioned, “Hi there! We know our food is good and our store is clean, that was why you made yourself comfortable at our place for about 2 hours. You cooked, ate, drank, trashed our kitchen then took our hard-earned money! Next time, come during our business hours so we can cook you a proper meal!”

"We're just lucky he didn't cover his face. We got a very clear picture of him,” Nguyen told KBTX.

While the owner seems to have a sense of humor about the incident, things could have turned out much worse. Apparently, the suspect left the stove on after leaving the restaurant.

“It could have burned the place down,” Nguyen told the outlet.

Authorities are investigating the incident.