Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Restaurants
Published

Atlanta restaurant offering 'Bird Box'-themed dinner

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
A Georgia restaurant is cashing in on the “Bird Box” craze with its own take on the eponymous challenge.

A Georgia restaurant is cashing in on the “Bird Box” craze with its own take on the eponymous challenge. (Netflix via AP)

This restaurant clearly has not listened to Netflix’s warning against “Bird Box” challenges.

Guac y Margys, an eatery in Georgia, is cashing in on the “Bird Box” craze with its own take on the eponymous challenge. The Atlanta restaurant will be hosting a “Bird Box” dinner on Jan. 24 that will offer customers tacos and margaritas to consume while — you guessed it—  blindfolded.

PARIS' FIRST ALL-NUDE RESTAURANT CLOSING DUE TO LACK OF CUSTOMERS

According to a listing posted on Eventbrite, the restaurant will be offering, “2 tacos + 1 dip + 1 margarita of our choice” for each participant that purchases a ticket.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

But there’s more – guests will not be told the type of tacos or margarita served. Those with taste buds savvy enough to guess the flavors correctly will get a free homemade cookie. Though, as the eatery points out, “maybe it won’t be a cookie at all."

Luckily it doesn’t seem that you’ll have to do any walking – or boating – to enjoy the meal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tickets to the “weird” event cap at 42 people.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.