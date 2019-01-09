Atlanta restaurant offering 'Bird Box'-themed dinner

This restaurant clearly has not listened to Netflix’s warning against “Bird Box” challenges.

Guac y Margys, an eatery in Georgia, is cashing in on the “Bird Box” craze with its own take on the eponymous challenge. The Atlanta restaurant will be hosting a “Bird Box” dinner on Jan. 24 that will offer customers tacos and margaritas to consume while — you guessed it— blindfolded.

According to a listing posted on Eventbrite, the restaurant will be offering, “2 tacos + 1 dip + 1 margarita of our choice” for each participant that purchases a ticket.

But there’s more – guests will not be told the type of tacos or margarita served. Those with taste buds savvy enough to guess the flavors correctly will get a free homemade cookie. Though, as the eatery points out, “maybe it won’t be a cookie at all."

Luckily it doesn’t seem that you’ll have to do any walking – or boating – to enjoy the meal.

Tickets to the “weird” event cap at 42 people.