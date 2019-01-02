‘Bird Box’ challenge inspired by Netflix movie prompts streaming service to issue warning

The success of Netflix’s “Bird Box” has led not only to dozens of memes, but also a viral social media challenge.

On Wednesday, the streaming company issued a warning to viewers taking part in the so-called “Bird Box” challenge, in which people are called to do everyday tasks blindfolded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes,” the streaming service tweeted.

The challenge was inspired by the new thriller’s plot, which takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where people need to wear blindfolds to block the outside world and prevent themselves from being possessed by demons that prey on their worst fears and lead them to commit suicide. Malorie, played by Sandra Bullock, then takes two children on a blindfolded journey to reach a sanctuary.

Several people took to social media to partake in the “Bird Box” challenge, which requires people to do everyday tasks blindfolded like Bullock’s character in the movie. Using the hashtag #BirdBoxChallenge, social media users posted photos and videos of themselves attempting to do tasks like using the escalator, operating a scooter indoors and dancing without their sense of sight.

Most of the videos end up with people crashing or falling.

No serious injuries related to the challenge have been reported.

“Bird Box” became Netflix’s most-watched film within the first seven days of its release.

"Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched 'Bird Box' — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!" the streaming service wrote on Twitter with a GIF.