Restaurant manager seeking owner of forgotten 95-year-old bible

This is a mystery of biblical proportions.

A restaurant manager is searching for the owner of a nearly 100-year-old bible that was left behind by a patron last October.

RESTAURANT OWNER TREATS 20 EMPLOYEES AND THEIR FAMILIES TO 'PRICELESS' DISNEY WORLD TRIP

Ruben Navarette, manager at Azzurro Restaurant in Richmond, Va., said the bible was discovered on a chair in the bathroom of the restaurant, CBS6 reported. The tattered book was reportedly stored in a one-gallon Ziplock bag.

When Navarette took the bible out of the plastic bag, he saw a name, Eleanor Pauline Dillard, and a date, December 25, 1923.

Navarette told CBS6 he did not want to touch the bible because “it’s so fragile,” so he put it in the safe, assuming the customer would miss it soon and return for it.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

However, six months later, that customer still has not shown up. And Navarette’s own searches for the patron have not been successful.

"With our reservation system we can search up names and I tried searching that name up. I knew there would be a slim chance I'd be able to find any information on it and unfortunately I couldn’t," he said.

Navarette is hoping that the media coverage will alert the customer to where the missing bible is.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It definitely belongs to someone’s family and I'm sure it has a lot of sentimental value to them."

Navarette has requested any who have information that can lead to the return of the precious book, to call Azzurro Restaurant.