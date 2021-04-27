Reese's to sell new candy bar, sweetening permanent lineup

The Hershey Company is giving Reese's nuts more to enjoy with the debut of a new candy bar, set to hit store shelves and join the brand's lineup this month.

A spokesperson for the candy company confirmed to Fox News that the Reese’s Peanut Crunchy Bar is officially joining the chocolate and peanut butter confection’s roster, and will be here to stay.

WHY ALMOST $3 MILLION OF GIRL SCOUT COOKIES ARE SITTING UNSOLD IN ATLANTA WAREHOUSE

"It’s the peanut butter and chocolate combo you love, now with peanuts and peanut butter crème to give the bar that crunchy and creamy taste fans are sure to love," the Hershey spokesperson said of the new treat. "The Reese’s family is excited to welcome this new Reese’s Peanut Crunchy Bar to the lineup as a permanent addition."

The Peanut Crunchy Bar will roll out to stores across the U.S. this April, available in a 3.2 oz. "king" size with a suggested retail price of $1.89.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In another twist, Reese’s is also selling a pure peanut butter cup (without chocolate) in a limited-time run this month. The candy brand has previously toyed with "salty" pretzel-stuffed peanut butter cups and organic peanut butter cups in recent months, too.