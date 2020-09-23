Reese's to sell 'salty' peanut butter cups with pretzels: 'How we're all feeling in 2020'

You are what you eat, and Reese’s is celebrating salty feelings about 2020 by adding a new candy to its permanent lineup.

The Hershey Company unveiled Reese’s Big Cups with Pretzels on Tuesday in a pretzel-stuffed spin on an oversized version of the classic sweet treat.

“Finally, a product that represents how we're all feeling in 2020,” the brand explained in a news release. “We're keeping it together on the outside, but we're salty on the inside.”

Chocoholics looking for a pick-me-up probably won’t be too happy to hear that the item isn’t hitting store shelves until November, however. In the meantime, those feeling bitter will likely be amused by a slew of non sequitur posts on Reese’s hilariously cranky Twitter page, which has been rebranded “Salty Reese’s” in honor of the product launch.

"Let's face it, we're all feeling a little bit salty this year," Ian Norton, senior director of the Reese's brand, said in a statement. “In true Reese's fashion, we channeled our feelings into sweet and salty deliciousness with new Reese's Big Cups with Pretzels."

The Big Cups with Pretzels will be sold in a 1.3-oz., standard-size single cup and 2.6- oz., king size for two cups in November. In January, tinier-sized Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with Pretzels Miniatures with also join the roster.

In a twist of good news, both of the pretzel-filled products will take their place as permanent additions to the Reese’s family of products at stores nationwide.

Fans who aren’t quite ready to leave their salty sentiments behind in 2020 can also look forward to another savory snack – Reese's Big Cups with Chips – which will be offered for a limited time in March of next year.

