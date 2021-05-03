Red Lobster shares biscuit corsage, boutonniere video for prom-goers

Red Lobster is getting into the prom spirit with an unusual tutorial.

The national seafood restaurant chain recently shared a DIY corsage and boutonniere video that uses its signature Cheddar Bay Biscuits in place of flowers.

"Impress your prom date when you make them a Cheddar Bay Biscuit Corsage and matching Boutonniere," Red Lobster’s Twitter account wrote alongside its video on Tuesday.

The 26-second clip shows that prom-goers can make their own biscuits corsages or boutonnieres with four easy steps.

Red Lobster says the first step is to order fresh biscuits to-go. Second, prom-goers will need to "glue decorative elements to [a] cardboard backing," which can include leaves, small blooms and ribbon for a wristband or tinsel.

When the corsage or boutonniere’s backing is finished, the third step is to glue a single Cheddar Bay Biscuit on top of the decorated base. The biscuit should look similar to a flower corsage or boutonniere when it is positioned over the greenery.

Although Red Lobster’s video did not specify that a hot glue gun should be used to complete this DIY craft, the brief clip does show a hot glue gun in the background of its second and third steps.

The last step is to "enjoy prom" and "resist the urge to eat the Cheddar Bay Biscuits off your wrist or lapel," according to final text from the instructional video.

"Prom may look a bit different this year, so we thought, why not do something different from the traditional boutonnieres and corsages? Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits are not only delicious, they’re a great alternative to flowers (we’ve previously created bouquets with them for Valentine’s Day)," a Red Lobster spokesperson told Fox News via email. "You only need a few biscuits to make your prom accessories – and you can indulge in the rest to fuel you all night long on the dance floor."

Red Lobster isn’t alone in marketing food-based corsages and boutonnieres. Other fast food chains have dabbled in the trend, including KFC’S drumstick corsages from 2014 and Cheddar’s croissant corsages from 2019.

While many proms were canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, many states throughout the U.S. are reopening and are allowing proms to commence with health and safety restrictions as vaccines continue to be distributed.