Quarantine recipes: Tom Colicchio's lamb and eggplant with yogurt relish

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Stuck in a dinner rut as the weeks of quarantine wear on? Get inspired with a simple, savory recipe for lamb and eggplant from celebrity chef Tom Colicchio.

The “Top Chef” judge and producer explained that it’s the dash of Greek yogurt relish that truly packs a punch and makes this dish divine — even for young, picky eaters.

“Lately, in the restaurant as well as the home, I’ve started using a lot more yogurt in dishes,” Colicchio told Fox News in a recent interview. “When [Two Good Greek Yogurt] reached out to me to create some recipes, I was like ‘Oh, this is easy, because I already use a lot of yogurt at home.’”

COSTCO LIMITING AMOUNT OF FRESH MEAT ITEMS EACH CUSTOMER CAN PURCHASE

Conducting a taste test with his family, Colicchio said that his the recipes needed the approval of his children, who are something of yogurt connoisseurs.

“And then the recipes are some variations on things that I’ve [made] before. Some twists on traditional things like tzatziki… it was a lot of fun to do.”

Ready to eat? Colicchio adds that the recipe only takes 40 minutes to make — and here's what you'll need:

Lamb and Eggplant with Yogurt Relish

Serves 2

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Ingredients:

4 to 6 lamb chops

1 eggplant, halved

2 garlic cloves, sliced

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 small container of Two Good Greek plain low-fat yogurt (5.3 ounces)

½ cucumber – chopped

½ red onion – chopped

½ lime – juiced

3 tablespoons olive oil

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Instructions:

Heat oven to 350 F. Slice eggplant in half and score flesh deeply in a diamond cross-hatch pattern with the tip of a knife. On a baking sheet, arrange eggplant with flesh side up. Generously season with salt and three tablespoons of olive oil all over, and into cuts. Then, place sliced garlic through cuts.

Roast eggplant in oven for 20 minutes. Then, remove from oven, seasoning with one tablespoon of chili powder. Return eggplant to oven for an extra 20 minutes, or until it is soft, with a deep brown caramel color.

Next, spoon yogurt into a large bowl, adding chopped cucumber and red onion. Seasoning with salt and lime juice, mix it all together.