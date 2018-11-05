Pringles selling Thanksgiving dinner in a can with latest flavors

Last year Pringles released a line of Thanksgiving Dinner-flavored chips to the media only, and some people raised a big stink because they wanted to try them too. This year everyone can experience the thrill, because the brand is releasing three of their exclusive Thanksgiving Dinner Pringles flavors — turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie — online on November 6.

The Daily Meal was among the lucky few who got to try the limited-edition Thanksgiving dinner flavored Pringles in 2017, and we loved them. The stuffing flavor was a Daily Meal staff favorite last year. The chip tasted “just like the herb-y side dish that we always seem to pile way too high on to our Thanksgiving dinner plates.” Pumpkin pie was also a big hit with our office; one editor called it “sweet and spiced but not overwhelmingly so.” While some of our editors loved the turkey flavor because it tasted exactly like Thanksgiving turkey skin, others weren’t as into its meat-y flavor. Now you’ll be able to try the chips out for yourself and decide.

Although the Thanksgiving chips won’t be arriving in a charming TV dinner tray like last year, they will come in a three-pack of cute tins and will be available for $14.99 through the Kellogg's Store website beginning at 11:59 p.m. on November 6.

Have no idea what to bring to Friendsgiving? You could consider bringing Thanksgiving Pringles, or you could check out our ultimate ranking of Thanksgiving sides.