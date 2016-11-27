Outrageous wing recipes for Super Bowl 50

Some like 'em hot and spicy. Others go sweet and smokey. But either way, who doesn't love a great chicken wing?

From spicy Cajun to sweet and savory honey chipotle, it's time to get messy for Game Day.

Don’t forget about the dipping sauces- bring on the ranch and blue cheese. These wings are sure to go fast so whip up enough to keep the party going all night long

However you eat 'em, just don’t forget the wet naps.

1. Poblano Pepper Chicken Wings

Buffalo’s Cafe’s COO Shaun Curtis started out in the company as the corporate executive chef, and his passion for creating the most delicious wing sauces possible has carried on throughout his 14 years with the international food franchise. The Poblano Pepper wing recipe is the latest creation from the chicken wing aficionado. It has a slight spice with the tang and texture of fire roasted poblano peppers. It makes for a great flavor on wings, but also works on grilled chicken and sandwiches as well!

2. Korean Barbecue Wings

"Fusion" is not always the buzz word you want to hear when talking about game day chicken wings, but this will make you rethink that. With a sauce made from Korean red pepper paste and bacon drippings, these wings are a "fusion" worth trying.

3. Spicy Island Chicken Wings

The classic flavors of Franks Red Hot Sauce, garlic and onions come together to create the always-popular spicy chicken wing. No better way to experience a little Super Bowl nostalgia.

4. Spicy Cajun Hot Wings

This recipe has two delicious spicy favorites, Frank's Red Hot and Tony Chachere's Cajun seasoning. Great to serve during any sports-watching get together, they taste even better with a savory blue cheese or ranch dip.

5. Kung Pao Chicken Wings

If you like sweet and sour, you'll like this wing recipe. They're deep fried and tossed with a sweet and spicy kung pao- inspired sauce, then topped with chopped peanuts, cilantro and scallions. Yummm.

6. Classic Buffalo Wings

Just when you think you know everything there is about the classic buffalo chicken wing, this recipe kicks it up a notch. Aside from all the expected flavors, these wings also come with a side of blue cheese fondue. If you thought wings couldn't get any better, they just did.

7. Rosemary Smoked Wings

Get ready to pop the champagne. This is a classy take on the good ol' finger-lickin' wing. Light and crispy, they have an herbaceous, garlicky flavor and the fresh lemon juice adds an bit of awesome acidity.

8. Smoked Barbecue Wings

These wings have a deep, smokey flavor while still managing to stay sweet, tender and light. The chili rub is a mix sugar and spice, packing a huge flavor punch for your palate.

9. Sweet & Spicy Glazed Chicken Wings

The glaze for these wings is a perfectly balanced Asian flavors of sweet and spicy with a hint of smokiness from toasted sesame seeds.

10. Spicy Chipotle-Honey Wings

If you like heat on your wings, then these chile-covered wings are the ones for you. The best part is that they are incredibly easy to make.

11. Chipotle Raspberry Wings

Hurricane Grill & Wings in West Palm Beach, Fla. brings a whole new twist to chicken wings with a raspberry-flavored sauce.

12. Coco Loco Wings

Hurricane Grill & Wings Coco Loco sauce is one of Hurricane Grill & Wings most popular and best-selling signature sauces. The sauce is habanero meets coconut with a touch of lime, falling into the ‘hot’ heat range in the restaurant’s heat index ranging from Calm Seas to Evacuation Route.

