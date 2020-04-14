93-year-old woman holding sign 'I need more beer' for coronavirus lockdown gets surprise delivery from Coors Light

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sometimes, the best way to get what you want is simply to ask for it.

An elderly woman in Pennsylvania recently made headlines for her simple request to help her get through the coronavirus lockdown. She didn’t ask for much, she just wanted more beer.

Well, her request has been answered – and then some – after Molson Coors saw her plea go viral on social media.

Fox News previously reported on Olive Veronesi, a resident from Seminole, Penn., who was photographed sending a simple message to her neighbors: “I need more beer.” In the photo, she held the sign in one hand and a can of Coors Light.

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, Veronesi is unable to head out and buy more supplies for herself.

MEXICO SHOPPERS BUY MASS AMOUNTS OF BEER DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

When asked about her choice of beer, she said, “It’s something to relax, ya know. I think it’s nice, something for a young lady.”

After the story caught the attention of social media and news outlets, a lot of people saw Veronesi’s request, including people who work at Molson Coors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The company decided to take action and sent Veronesi 10 cases of Coors Light and had them delivered directly to her doorstep, 6 WJAC reports.

Coors Light uploaded a new photo of Veronesi to its Twitter account, showing her holding up a new sign that says, “Got more beer!” A stack of cases of beer almost as tall as the woman sits just slightly out the frame.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The photo is captioned, “We came. We saw. We delivered to a friend in need. Cheers, Olive!” Hopefully, this delivery should cover her for the rest of the lockdown.