NYC Department of Sanitation launches cooking series on Youtube

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

You never know who’s going to lend a helping hand next.

The New York City Department of Sanitation recently launched a new series on its Youtube channel. While it may come as a surprise to some, the show is about cooking and aims to provide tips for being more creative in the kitchen and making the best use of items people likely already have.

“No New Yorker should go hungry because of this crisis,” wrote the department on the first video of the series. “Feeding NYC is the City’s plan to feed hungry New Yorkers throughout the COVID-19 crisis and protect the security of our food supply chain led by NYC Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia.”

OHIO TO OFFER 'FAIR FOOD DRIVE-THRU' FOR RESIDENTS TO GET FAIR-FOOD FAVORITES WHILE SOCIAL DISTANCING

According to the description, the series appears to be inspired by the challenges that various supply chains are facing across the country. This has led to sporadic and temporary shortages on certain products, including various food items.

The post continued: “… [D]uring this time, we may be forced to think more creatively in the kitchen so we wanted to share some inspirational recipes from New York chefs to help get you started. Want to find where your nearest food donation location is? Visit nyc.gov/getfood or download the DonateNYC app to connect to services.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The series features various chefs sharing tips and recipes for the kitchen, including Smitten Kitchen’s Deb Perelmen, Gramercy Tavern head chef Michael Anthony and feedfeed’s Jake Cohen. The videos also provide tips for making food last longer before going bad.