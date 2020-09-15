National Guacamole Day: How to score free guac

Bet you didn’t know there were two holidays dedicated to celebrating avocados.

Much like National Avocado Day, which is held July 31, (and probably even Cinco de Mayo), National Guacamole Day, Sept. 16, also lets you celebrate the creamy, rich fruit that is the avocado. As if you need more reasons to have guacamole and chips for dinner.

Though instead of making your own – which, if you are, avoid these top mistakes – why not just get it free?

Camarena

Camerena Tequila brand is offering consumers who purchase avocado or guacamole on National Guacamole Day full reimbursement up to $8.

To pick up your cash, which is doled out via PayPal, follow the tequila brand’s official Instagram account and post a photo of your receipt and the date. In your post, tag Camarena and use the hashtag #GuacOnUs.

The purchase has to fall between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the brand’s rules.

Del Taco

The Tex-Mex chain is going big for this year’s National Guacamole Day and turned itself into “Del Guaco.”

The restaurant will be giving out free snack-size portions of its fresh guacamole with any purchase via the chain’s Del Taco app or through the “Guac-Thru” from Wednesday through Friday, a press release shared.

Uncle Julio’s

The nationwide chain may not be offering free guacamole, but it is offering extremely reduced guacamole.

The Mexican restaurant is celebrating National Guacamole Day by giving away its large prepared-to-order guacamole, with choice of mix-ins for $5 (instead of its usual $14), and $5 margaritas, available for both to-go or dine-in orders, depending on state regulations, Restaurant News reported.

Wholly Guacamole

Those in the Dallas area will be able to visit the retail guacamole brand’s drive-thru Pit Stop at the Legacy West shopping mall between 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. for a free package of guac, according to a press release. The brand also shared the Pit Stop employees will be “wearing masks and gloves and there will be hand sanitizer on-site” to adhere to coronavirus guidelines.

For those not in the Dallas area, Wholly Guacamole is offering a giveaway on its Twitter page for people to enter for a chance to win a year-supply of free guacamole.

