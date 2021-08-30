Crispy smoked chicken wings straight out of Nashville: Try the recipe

An award-winning Nashville joint, Edley's Bar-B-Que, is sharing its recipe for smoked wings ahead of Labor Day weekend.

"Smoked Wings are one of our top sellers at Edley's. Some of our regulars call them the best wings in town. The trick to Edley's wings is just like most of our processes. It takes some time," says Will Newman, the restaurant's co-founder. "[They’re] brined for 12 hours before making their way to the smoker for that flavor all BBQ fans are after. Then we drop them in the fryer to give you that perfect, crisp bite. They get tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub, and we leave the rest to you." ­

Read on, and put out extra napkins before serving.

Edley's Smoked Wings

Makes 20 jumbo chicken wings

Ingredients:

-8 oz of salt

-6 oz brown sugar

-1 gallon water

-20 jumbo chicken wings

-Edley's Bar-B-Que Rub or rub of choice

-Wing sauce of choice

Instructions: