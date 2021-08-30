Crispy smoked chicken wings straight out of Nashville: Try the recipe
Edley's Bar-B-Que, is sharing its recipe for smoked wings ahead of Labor Day Weekend
An award-winning Nashville joint, Edley's Bar-B-Que, is sharing its recipe for smoked wings ahead of Labor Day weekend.
"Smoked Wings are one of our top sellers at Edley's. Some of our regulars call them the best wings in town. The trick to Edley's wings is just like most of our processes. It takes some time," says Will Newman, the restaurant's co-founder. "[They’re] brined for 12 hours before making their way to the smoker for that flavor all BBQ fans are after. Then we drop them in the fryer to give you that perfect, crisp bite. They get tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub, and we leave the rest to you."
Read on, and put out extra napkins before serving.
Edley's Smoked Wings
Makes 20 jumbo chicken wings
Ingredients:
-8 oz of salt
-6 oz brown sugar
-1 gallon water
-20 jumbo chicken wings
-Edley's Bar-B-Que Rub or rub of choice
-Wing sauce of choice
Instructions:
- Combine brine ingredients in a large bowl or pot until sugar and salt are dissolved. Add wings and brine for 12-to-24 hours.
- Remove from brine and dry the wings completely with a paper towel.
- Season wings with one tablespoon of rub.
- Place on 275-to-300°F degree smoker with space between each wing.
- Smoke for 30-40 minutes or to an internal temperature of 150°F.
- Place wings on a baking sheet and let cool in the refrigerator overnight.
- Place wings in a 350°F fryer for three-to-four minutes, or until 165°F internal temperature,
- Toss in your favorite wing sauce.