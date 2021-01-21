McDonald's starts 'throwback' Thursday deals, offering cheeseburgers, shakes for $0.25

McDonald’s is kicking it back to a carefree era of cheaper prices.

The Golden Arches is spicing up the dreary winter with a new "Throwback Deal" promotion, offering select menu items for less than a buck, for a limited time.

Starting today and valid each Thursday through the next six weeks, Mickey D’s has slashed prices for traditional favorites like cheeseburgers, shakes and fries when customers order through the app and spend at least $1 at participating restaurants.

"We know offering our customers a safe, fast and easy way to enjoy their favorite menu items for good value is more important than ever before, which is why we kicked off the new year by treating them to some in-app throwback prices," a spokesperson for McDonald’s told Fox News on Thursday. The promotion pays tribute to the chain’s "early menu pricing" by offering favorites for 35 cents or less.

According to the chain’s website, customers can score a cheeseburger for $0.25 on Jan. 21, a small shake for $0.25 on Jan. 28 and an apple pie for $0.20 on Feb. 4. From there, Mickey D’s is offering a large fries for $0.35 on Feb. 11 and has the final Throwback Deal come full circle with a cheeseburger for $0.25 on Feb. 18.

For fans who are really lovin’ it, the highly anticipated new crispy chicken sandwiches will finally hit McDonald’s menus on Feb. 24. The three sandwiches were first tested over a year ago in Knoxville, Tenn., and Houston, Texas, and their national debut will likely mark the next battle of the chicken sandwich wars.