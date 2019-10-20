McDonald's security guard allegedly calls customer 'stupid white boy,' punches his table

A McDonald’s customer claims that they were harassed and insulted by a McDonald’s security guard who apparently didn’t believe that they were using the app to order food.

The incident occurred at a McDonald’s in Gipsyville in England on Friday night. According to reports, a security guard assumed that a group of young people who used the McDonald’s app to order had not actually ordered any food.

Cameron Sande and his friends entered the restaurant, sat down at a table and used the app to order their meals, the Mirror reports. A security guard reportedly approached the table, assuming that they weren’t getting any food and told them to leave.

Sande claims that the guard became aggressive and allegedly punched the table during the confrontation.

"I was getting angry, my friends were scared and anxious. He called me a stupid white boy. If it was the other way around I would get done for racism,” Sande told Hull Live.

"He was being abusive and racist to us,” Sande continued. “The manager said to him to calm down and told him we were ordering from our phones. He started putting his hands in the air and laughing. When I was telling the manager what had happened he was trying to scare me into not telling him. I told the manager about him punching the table and he denied it. He kept saying, ''shut up, shut up.'"

In a statement obtained by the Mirror, a spokesperson for McDonald’s said, "We are aware of an incident in our Boothferry Road restaurant last night involving a security guard from a third party supplier. Customer experience is extremely important to us and our management team spoke to the customer to offer an apology at the time the incident occurred.”

The statement concludes, “We will be following up with the supplier to ensure they are aware of the standards we expect in our restaurants and take action to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future."