McDonald’s customer nearly run over after chasing man who stole her purse inside restaurant

An elderly woman was nearly run over in a McDonald’s parking lot after she chased down the man who stole her purse while she was dining at the fast food chain.

In security video recorded in the McDonald’s and released by the police department, the suspect is seen walking toward the victim, who is seated at a table near the restaurant’s entrance. The man quickly leans over and steals the purse sitting next to her on the seat.

The unidentified woman gets up and chases after the man, who runs out of the restaurant and jumps into his silver car. The woman opens the driver’s side door, which she is hit with as the driver reverses.

The man nearly runs over the woman as he flees the McDonald’s parking lot.

Police were called to the scene and transported the woman to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

According to Fox San Antonio, police arrested Charles Alton Stratton Jr. Saturday in connection to the assault.

The woman’s condition is unknown.