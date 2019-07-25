McDonald's planning to test 4 more 'worldwide favorite' menu items, report claims

McDonald’s is allegedly attempting to give us four fewer reasons to bother with international travel.

Internal documents obtained by Business Insider reveal the fast-food chain’s plans to test four more “worldwide favorites” menu items after previously debuting four international McDonald’s offerings at U.S. restaurants in June.

The new items allegedly include three sandwiches: the Savory Ranch Burger from Mexico, the Premium Chicken Sandwich from France, and the McChicken McMuffin from Japan. Customers will also be able to cap off the meal with the Canada-inspired Caramel Brownie McFlurry, if in fact those customers are attempting to eat every new item in one sitting, and in some kind of socially acceptable order.

McDonald’s is said to be testing the new items at just under 100 restaurants in the Connecticut area, with plans to expand the offerings to nationwide restaurants in summer 2020, if the tests prove successful.

A representative for McDonald’s did not respond to requests for confirmation.

Business Insider’s report comes less than two months after McDonald’s debuted its first batch of “worldwide favorites” at participating U.S. restaurants on June 5. Offerings included the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich, from Canada; the McExtreme Bacon Burger, from Spain; Cheesy Bacon Fries, from Australia; and the Stroopwafel McFlurry, from the Netherlands.