Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fast Food
Published

Stroopwafel McFlurries? McDonald's debuting global menu items at participating restaurants in June

By Hannah Frishberg | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Forget fries — anyone up for a McDonald’s Stroopwafel?

America’s fast-food giant will soon spice up its usual menu with some international flavors. Starting June 5, participating U.S. branches will be offering a taste of the Netherlands and Spain, respectively, with the likes of Stroopwafel McFlurrys and Grand McExtreme Bacon Burgers.

WATCH: TACO BELL EMPLOYEE FILMED TRYING TO ATTACK CUSTOMER

The Dutch McFlurry features vanilla soft serve, caramel swirl amid chopped Daelmans Stroopwafel caramel waffle cookie pieces. The McExtreme Burger is a quarter pound of beef topped with smoked bacon, sauce, gouda cheese and onions on a not-so-Spanish sesame bun.

The available items will include, from left to right, will be the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich (Canada), the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger (Spain), the Stroopwafel McFlurry (The Netherlands), and the Cheesy Bacon Fries (Australia), the latter of which had already made it to U.S. menus earlier this year.

The available items will include, from left to right, will be the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich (Canada), the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger (Spain), the Stroopwafel McFlurry (The Netherlands), and the Cheesy Bacon Fries (Australia), the latter of which had already made it to U.S. menus earlier this year. (McDonald's)

Cycling through America’s golden arches will be the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwiches, a Canadian special, and the cheesy bacon fries reportedly beloved by Australians.

Those global faves have been available in Chicago since last year, at McDonald’s global headquarters in the city’s West Loop neighborhood. But they’ll be a first in 47 other states (Alaska and Hawaii have yet to join the party).

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Not yet available in the U.S. are McAloo Tikkis, served at the McDonald’s in India; the Deluxe Potatoes from France and the Halloumi muffins from Arabia.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.