McDonald's may expand breakfast menu to include chicken sandwich: report

All aboard the chicken sandwich bandwagon!

According to “leaked internal documents” reportedly obtained by Business Insider, McDonald’s is planning to add a chicken item to its breakfast menu in January 2020.

KANYE WEST'S CHICK-FIL-A SONG GETS FIERY RESPONSE FROM BURGER KING

The outlet’s report did not specifically identify the item McDonald’s plans to debut. It’s possible, however, that either the McChicken McMuffin, Chicken McGriddle or Chicken Biscuit could be the new breakfast item. All three of those items were recently or are currently being tested in select markets.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

When reached for comment, McDonald’s would not confirm or deny Business Insider’s report but told customers to “stay tuned” for an announcement concerning breakfast.

“America has loved McDonald’s breakfast since the iconic Egg McMuffin debuted in McDonald’s restaurants in 1975,” a representative for the fast-food chain said in an emailed statement to Fox News. “We will continue to bring new and delicious craveable options, freshly prepared in our kitchens to our customers, so stay tuned.”

The addition of yet another chicken item to McDonald’s menu wouldn’t exactly be surprising, as its industry competitors — namely Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s— already offer chicken breakfast items or are planning to debut them nationwide.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fellow fast-food chain Popeyes also garnered tremendous buzz for its Chicken Sandwich, which sold out just two weeks after debuting in August. Popeyes will be bringing the item back Nov. 3, the chain announced Monday.