Some McDonald's in Florida to give hospital workers free meals amidst coronavirus pandemic

Hospital workers could use any extra help, especially now.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, many hospital employees are working long and difficult shifts. One McDonald's franchisee in Florida is doing what it can to help them out.

Costa Enterprises owns several McDonald's in Bay County, Fla., and through March 31st, these locations will be offering free combo meals to hospital workers, WMBB reports. The offer is reportedly available to any employee that can show a valid ID.

In a press release obtained by the news outlet, Costa Enterprises said the promotion is to "honor and give a special thanks to all the men and women who dedicate their lives to work in their medical professions to serve those affected by this global pandemic."

On Facebook, the franchisee shared a post from a thankful hospital worker, writing, "We are so honored to be able to serve hardworking hospital workers like Shavonna a free meal! If you work in the healthcare industry, simply show us your valid ID, and we will give you a FREE combo meal!"The post also confirms that the offer is limited to one meal per customer per day and, due to the current closure of restaurant dining rooms, is only available for takeout or at the drive-thru.

Nationwide, McDonald's closed the dining rooms at all of its company-owned locations and asked all franchises to do the same. These locations will continue to serve customers through take-out, the drive-thru and, where applicable, delivery.

Several states have also ordered all restaurants and bars to close their dining rooms and to only serve customers through take-out or delivery options.