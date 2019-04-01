McDonald’s April Fool’s Day joke about new burger angers customers

McDonald’s got itself in a pickle on Monday when it attempted an April Fool’s Day joke that left some Australian customers angry.

The fast food chain posted a video on Twitter claiming it was adding a new burger, the McPickle, to its menu in Australia.

“Pickle lovers, it’s the news you’ve all been waiting for. We’re super stoked to announce the launch of our brand new McPickle Burger,” the Instagram post read. “It’s time to tuck into juicy, flavoursome pickles layered between melted cheese, ketchup sauce and toasted sesame seed buns. It’s sure to be a treat for all your senses. #dailynuggets #mcpickle #pickleoverload #maccas #imlovinit”

The video appeared extremely convincing and displayed a two-layered burger filled with pickles, cheese and ketchup. Although some users caught on to the joke, other pickle fanatics believed it was a real menu addition.

“I’m gonna order 1000,” an Instagram user commented.

“Omg it’s a burger designed for me,” a fan wrote.

Another person chimed in, “pickle problems solved.”

“I want this now,” a user said.

“It’s perfect,” another fan wrote.

The truth soon began to unravel and the initial joy some felt about the “new” burger turned sour. McDonald's Australia also commented on its own post by saying, "Available until yesterday."

“omfg if this is april fools joke imma be mad,” one person commented, while another wrote, “why does this have to be an april fools prank.”

“even though this is a definitely an April’s fools joke, I would order this and you know it,” a woman said.

“This shouldn’t be a joke,” a comment read.

Some people, however, said the new burger would have been a "gross" addition.

McDonald’s Australia said in a statement to news.com.au that they were glad Australian customers enjoyed the joke, but wouldn’t say if they would include the McPickle on the menu in the future.

“We know there’s a lot of love out there for our famous pickles, and the McPickle Burger has certainly got people talking about them. We’re glad Australians have enjoyed our April Fools’ joke!” McDonald’s said.