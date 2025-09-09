American seafood chain is betting big on nostalgia and bargains to win back diners

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

America's biggest seafood chain has had a different look lately.

From an advertising campaign with *NYSNC member Joey Fatone to reviving fan favorites like popcorn shrimp and hush puppies, Red Lobster has heavily leaned into nostalgia and cost-cutting.

The chain has also refreshed its menu with seafood boils, $19.99 shrimp deals and $20 lobster rolls. Led by 36-year-old CEO Damola Adamolekun, the rebrand has been well-received by the casual dining restaurant's biggest fans.

CRACKER BARREL FAN SAYS 'HEALING ABSOLUTELY BEGINS NOW' AFTER RESTAURANT CHAIN NIXES MAKEOVER

"Joey from *NSYNC being in this ad was all the motivation I needed to go to Red Lobster," one X user wrote.

"I will try Red Lobster because of the new menu very soon!" another said. "Food is expensive, and Red Lobster has always been pretty good and affordable."

It stands in stark contrast to Cracker Barrel, which was panned by its biggest fans for trading its Southern-inspired logo for a sleek, modern one.

The company has since reversed the decision.

CRACKER BARREL OR WAFFLE HOUSE? THE SOUTH'S MOST HEATED FOOD DEBATE RETURNS AMID LOGO SAGA

Red Lobster's rebrand is also notable given that the chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May 2024 after closing 93 of its locations across the country. As of last September, Red Lobster still operates 544 locations, per Reuters.

"Food is deeply linked to memories, family moments and comfort."

Since then, the chain has restructured some pricing – such as switching its Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal, which led to an $11 million loss, Reuters reported, to an Ultimate SpendLESS Shrimp special.

So what's behind the new old-school appeal? Fox News Digital spoke with branding professionals for analysis of the move.

Amore Philip, a New York public relations strategist, said the reintroduction of old dishes "is closely tied to consumer psychology."

HOOTERS PLANS TO MAKE ICONIC ORANGE SHORTS LESS REVEALING AS PART OF BRAND REBIRTH

"When a restaurant chain brings back items that longtime customers remember fondly, it taps into an emotional connection that goes beyond taste," Philip noted.

"Food is deeply linked to memories, family moments and comfort," she told Fox News Digital. "By reviving these classic dishes, Red Lobster isn't just selling menu items. It's offering a sense of familiarity and belonging."

Philip said she's seen the nostalgia trend across the restaurant and retail industries, but Red Lobster's Joey Fatone campaign was a unique spin on the concept.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"This integration of retro menu items with pop-culture storytelling allows [the brand] to connect with multiple generations simultaneously," she said.

"It signals that Red Lobster isn't just revisiting the past. It's reinventing it in a way that keeps the brand relevant today."

International brand consultant Nadja Atwal told Fox News Digital that Red Lobster's rebrand "remind[s] America that the claws still have fight left."

MORE FROM FOX NEWS LIFESTYLE

"With new leadership, bold renovations, celebrity tie-ins and a customer-first mindset, Red Lobster is rewriting the playbook for how legacy chains survive – and thrive – in the TikTok era," she noted.

Atwal, who splits her time between New York and Germany, cautioned that, at the end of the day, it all comes down to food quality and flavor.

"Don't get lost in the memory lane photo-ops. They've got to keep delivering flavor, value and experience in real-time," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Red Lobster for comment.