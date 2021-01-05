Expand / Collapse search
Liquor association issues warning after thousands of bottle caps stolen in South Africa

The caps can be used to reseal previously used bottles, making them look like new product

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
Be careful what you drink.

A recent robbery has left officials on the lookout for counterfeit booze. According to reports, a large number of bottle caps were recently stolen from a South African production facility.

The SA Liquor Brand Owners Association issued a warning about possible counterfeit booze, after thousands of bottle caps were stolen on Dec. 30 from a member company's production facility in Durban, the Sunday Times reports.

The SA Liquor Brandowners Association issued a warning about possible counterfeit booze.

(iStock)

The warning states that illegal alcohol makers and sellers will collect empty bottles from major brands and then reseal them with the stolen bottle caps. This allegedly makes the bottles look like an officially produced product, which is then sold to unknowing consumers and pose  major health risks to them.

The theft notably occured two days after alcohol sales were banned in the area, due to a stricter new coronavirus-related lockdown.

The association urged officials in the area to be on the lookout for illegal alcohol sales. The incident is still being investigated.

Fox News previously reported on another theft involving alcohol, although that story had a happier ending.

In December, police in North Carolina shamed a thief who was caught stealing two packs of Bud Light from a convenience store in the early morning, suggesting that he was too unrefined to realize Bud Light was an inappropriate "breakfast beer."

"This gentleman left the Lake Waccamaw Sam's [Pit] Stop last week at 6:30 a.m. and completely forgot to pay for the two [12-packs] of Bud Light he was carrying," police wrote in a Facebook post, along with two surveillance photos of the thief.

Fox News' Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.