Krispy Kreme launching key lime, lemon doughnuts for limited time in May

Krispy Kreme is rolling out its “most colorful glaze series yet” packed with spring-approved doughnut flavors like strawberry, key lime and, eventually, lemon.

The first of the pastel-colored offerings debuted last week, with the doughnut chain launching its strawberry-glazed doughnut.

Krispy Kreme has also started offering its key lime glaze, which will be available until Friday, May 8. Following the whimsical green treat, an even more appropriate summer flavor -- lemon -- will be available May 12 through 15.

The limited-time flavors will each be featured for four days. Both a glazed and a filled option will be available at all participating Krispy Kreme locations around the country.

If you can’t get to a shop, don't worry -- you can make an online order for delivery, or just watch the “glaze waterfall” GIF featured on its website and pretend you’re there.