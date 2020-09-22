'Kit Kat Flavor Club': Candy brand is offering chance to sample new flavors before they hit stores

Gimme a break! Gimme a break! Break me off a piece of that exclusive Kit Kat candy that no one else has tasted.

Kit Kat, one of the few candy brands that your picky dad still enjoys, is offering 200 fans the chance to become members of an exclusive “Kit Kat Flavor Club,” allowing them to sample new “flavor innovations” before the rest of us can get a taste.

“We listened to the overwhelmingly positive feedback from our recent Kit Kat® flavor launches," said Amy Minderman, director the Kit Kat brand, in a statement released this week. "It is important for us to hear feedback from our fans, so that we can continue to create flavors they love, so we are thrilled to introduce the Kit Kat® Flavor Club!"

Kit Kat is currently taking applications for its Flavor Club through Sept. 29, and will choose its 200 winners via “random drawing” the next day. Once admitted, winners can expect to receive three Kit Kat “kits” in through the late spring of 2021, containing in-development flavors, as well as other free “swag.”

Members will then be allowed to share their feedback about the potential flavors with Kit Kat’s development team.

In a press release, Kit Kat also confirmed that the very first kit — scheduled to arrive at members’ doorsteps in fall 2020 — will contain the brand’s Kit Kat Duos chocolate and mocha flavor.

Further “flavor innovations” have yet to be revealed, though if Japan’s wacky flavors are any indication, members shouldn’t be surprised to find a “grilled potato” variety in their mailboxes.