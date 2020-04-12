KFC mocks fans' homemade attempts to recreate fried chicken during coronavirus shutdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

KFC may be known for frying, but it also knows how to roast.

As the coronavirus pandemic has shut down restaurants across the globe, people have been unable to grab their favorite go-to meals. KFC in the U.K. and Ireland asked fans to show off their homemade attempts to recreate the colonel’s famous fried chicken and the company would rate their attempt.

Based on KFC’s response, they’re not worried about the competition.

Using the hashtag “Rate My KFC,” the fast-food brand’s Twitter account has been ranking submissions on a scale of one to 10 (with 10 being finger-licking, one being not finger-licking at all). While some Twitter users have shared images that impressed KFC, the brand has been giving some very frank feedback to most people.

“I think you have dandruff,” wrote KFC in response to a picture of chicken with suspicious white spots on it. “Chicken is good but no need for the 12th ingredient.“ It ranked the submission seven out of 10.

KFC GIVING 1 MILLION PIECES OF CHICKEN TO FRANCHISEES, ENCOURAGING THEM TO DISTRIBUTE TO COMMUNITIES

A sad-looking drumstick prompted the brand to reference “Tiger King,” with the response, “Carole cluckin' Baskin wouldn't even feed this to her tigers. 4/10.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The brand also referenced a classic TV moment after looking at a chicken sandwich attempt. “This is the saddest thing I’ve seen and I’ve watched the Futurama episode where the dog waits outside for Fry,” it wrote. “3/10.”

“I wore my new Dr. Martens for the first time today to pop to the shop,” the brand’s social media handler wrote in response to a photo of chicken with a small drop of gravy and helping of bbq sauce. “That was less painful than looking at this. BBQ sauce touching the mash?! Gravy needs a few thousand extra granules, too. Chicken looks decent though. 4/10.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It wasn’t all bad news, however. When one user submitted a photo of chicken that was deep fried before being grilled to perfection, the brand gushed, “I have no idea how you've done what you've done but you've only gone and done it. This is fantastic.” KFC gave this submission a near-perfect score of nine out of ten.