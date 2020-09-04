Thai Airways opens pop-up restaurant, complete with airline seats, to serve its airline food

Of all the things to crave during a global pandemic, airline food would seem very, very low on the list.

But here’s Thai Airways to prove us all wrong.

Thai Airways, the national carrier of Thailand, recently transformed the cafeteria of its Bangkok offices into a pop-up restaurant serving the airline’s in-flight menu — and it was mobbed on opening day.

“I like the in-flight meals on Thai Airways, but we only get to have it when we fly,” said Kanta Akanitprachai in a statement to Reuters, reportedly without a hint of sarcasm. “Today we get to have it here, that’s good because we want to eat.”

The restaurant opened Thursday, partially as a way to recoup some of the lost revenue from decreased demand for travel amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to Varangkana Luerojvong, the catering managing director for Thai Airways, who spoke with Reuters.

The restaurant offers more than just in-flight food, too. Airline seating replaces traditional dining chairs, and the cafeteria has been decked out with spare plane parts. The chef and cabin crew were also available to interact with customers, in full uniform, while they eat.

Luerojvong said the pop-up, which can turn out 2,000 meals per day, will continue based on its current success.

In a press release shared by Thai Airways, she confirmed that the “high quality meals” will continue to be available at the Bangkok headquarters every Wednesday through Friday, and that additional pop-ups are being planned for the airline’s Silom and Larnluang offices.

Thai Airways, meanwhile, filed for bankruptcy protection in May, and will learn this month whether their restructuring plans are acceptable, Reuters reported.

As strange as it sounds, this wouldn’t even be the first time such an idea actually got off the ground. Last year, AirAsia opened up the first of its fast-food restaurants selling meals usually reserved for its in-flight menu.