Joanna Gaines shares family's favorite recipe for 'perfect' biscuits

Something’s always cooking in Joanna Gaines’ kitchen.

The Magnolia mogul recently revealed her family’s favorite recipe for biscuits, featuring an extra dash of one ingredient that might surprise you.

Gaines got candid in the final episode of the first season of her new cooking show "Magnolia Table," dedicating the segment to "all things biscuits" in a clip that hit YouTube on Monday.

"So Chip is one of those guys who is always on the lookout for the best biscuits and gravy," she began, explaining the inspiration for an extensive experiment for the right recipe.

"For 6 months, I would work in the kitchen to try to figure out the perfect biscuit for our family. And every Saturday I would serve these biscuits to the kids and Chip and they would give me their feedback," Gaines said of the spontaneous tradition. "I remember about 6 months into it, I wanted them to be a little richer, so I added two eggs, and that was the day that all of the kids unanimously voted that this was going to be our biscuit recipe."

In a blog post, Gaines praised the versatility of small but mighty biscuits, whether they’re served with gravy, butter or farm eggs benedict, or even, perhaps, presented as a dessert, in the form of strawberry shortcake and whipped cream.

Though the full "Magnolia Table" episode is available to stream on Discovery+, hungry fans can also catch the "perfect" biscuit recipe in the "Magnolia Table" cookbook.