Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez partner with frozen meal brand

Between the two of them, they’ve earned Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe nod, a World Series ring and two Golden Glove awards.

And now, they’re taking their talents to the next logical place: the Walmart freezer aisle.

On Monday, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced a partnership with Tiller & Hatch Supply Co, a new brand of frozen meals available to Walmart shoppers, or via a subscription delivery service.

"This is an option we wish had been available to our families growing up," said Rodriguez in a press release. "We are committed, like Tiller & Hatch, to doing good.”

Tiller & Hatch Supply Co. reportedly developed its business idea with “preeminent brand developer” Launched.LA, aiming for each meal to be quick and cost-effective for families, according to the release. The meals themselves — which consist of family-sized entrees designed to be prepared in pressure cookers — were created by Bruce Hecker, the namesake of Bruce's Catering, a catering firm said to be known for “serving the entertainment industry.”

A portion of all revenue from sales will also go to benefit “a variety of shelters and charities working to fight hunger,” the press release stated.

“This partnership offers us the opportunity to provide affordable and nutritious meals to families across America while making significant charitable contributions to shelters and food-based charities across the country,” Rodriguez added.

Lopez and Rodriguez are said to be backing the launch of the brand, although it’s unclear how much of a stake they have in the company.

Tiller & Hatch meals are currently available at Walmart locations. A subscription service is also available for customers who would like to receive the meal kits by mail.