Illinois votes to allow sale of cocktails to go

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

If you live in Illinois and really want a margarita, here’s some good news.

In an effort to help restaurants and bars stay in business until the COVID-19 lockdowns are fully lifted, Illinois recently voted to allow the sale of cocktails to go. Businesses were already allowed to deliver beer and wine, but mixed drinks were not allowed.

The Illinois House and Senate voted in favor of the new law on Saturday, Eater Chicago reports. While the bill still needs to make its way to Governor Pritzker’s desk, he publicly stated that he will sign it into law.

Before this, restaurants and bars had been selling drinks with the ingredients still separated, Fox 2 reports. Now, bartenders will be able to mix the drinks and sell them as a finished product. The bill does require that mixed drinks be sold in a tamper-proof container, however.

FRENCH RESTAURANT TESTS CLEAR PLASTIC DOMES THAT HANG OVER EACH INDIVIDUAL DINER

Eater Chicago reports that some of the city’s bars have already been selling cocktails in to-go cups, but it was technically not allowed and these businesses were risking fines if caught. The state only allowed the sale of packaged goods and home cocktail kits, as long as the drinks were still in their original container.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mixed drinks and cocktails typically have higher profit margins and are an important part of most bars and restaurants’ success.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

According to reports, the new law will only last a year, as it is only designed to help businesses struggling during the lockdowns and periods of social distancing.