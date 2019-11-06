Idaho syrup spill on road draws jokes online: 'On my way with pancakes'

A food-grade syrup spill caused by a truck rollover on an Idaho highway is drawing hilarious responses online.

Photos of the commercial vehicle accident were shared on Twitter Wednesday by the Idaho State Police, who were on the scene after a truck carrying syrup turned over on the road.

The syrup spilled and leaked on to Interstate 90, creating quite a mess for motorists. Police couldn't resist poking fun at the unique circumstances.

“Its [sic] a sticky situation!” tweeted ISP’s official account before cautioning drivers about a blocked lane.

HALF OF AMERICANS CAN'T START THEIR DAY 'POSITIVELY' WITHOUT THIS, STUDY CLAIMS

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Use caution in the fog & watch for first responders when proceeding through the area.”

Some Twitter users also couldn’t resist the urge to make light of the syrup fiasco.

“If you can't avoid the area, bring waffles,” one user tweeted. Another had a similar idea, tweeting “On my way with pancakes.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There was at least one person, however, who took the highway alert more seriously. “Is the driver okay? Were any other cars involved?” the person tweeted.

No word on whether any motorists were able to get there in time for breakfast.