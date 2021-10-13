'Halloween Ice Cream Cups' are easy and fun to make: Get the recipe
Debi Morgan of 'Quiche My Grits' shared her recipe with Fox News ahead of Halloween and National Dessert Day
Halloween is a great opportunity to have ice cream before the weather gets too cold.
This recipe provides a festive way to celebrate the season. Served in small cups, it’s also a convenient dessert to hand to guests at Halloween parties – thanks to its creator Debi Morgan of QuicheMyGrits.com.
Morgan shares on her blog, "these adorable ice cream treats are easy to make and even more fun to eat."
INGREDIENTS
- 12 plastic crystal cups (9 oz. size)
- 1 pkg. white candy coating
- 1 pkg. Nutter Butter cookies
- 1 pkg. chocolate mint creme cookies
- 1 pkg. assorted candy eyes
- 1 tube black decorating gel
- ½ gallon vanilla ice cream
- ½ gallon chocolate mint ice cream
- 1 tube Halloween sprinkles
- 2 cups chocolate mint cookie crumbles (smashed from leftover cookies)
- Halloween picks (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Melt 3 cubes of white candy coating in 30 second intervals until melted completely. Stir frequently.
- Dip 6 Nutter Butter cookies halfway into vanilla candy coating. Cool upright on wire racks. After coating sets slightly, place 2 small eyes onto each cookie. Allow ghosts to cool completely.
- Dab black decorating gel on top of 6 chocolate mint creme cookies and insert large candy eye on top. Allow monsters to set on wire rack.
- Scoop large scoops of vanilla ice cream into 6 plastic cups. Insert ghosts into top of ice cream until bottom half is covered. Decorate ice cream cups with Halloween sprinkles.
- Scoop large scoops of chocolate mint ice cream into 6 plastic cups. Insert monsters into top of ice cream. Decorate ice cream cups with crumbled chocolate mint cookies.
- Insert Halloween picks into cups if desired. Place in muffin tins for easy transport and freeze until ready to serve.