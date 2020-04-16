Groundhog filmed eating pizza right outside Philadelphia woman's door

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Everyone loves pizza, even animals.

Footage of a groundhog eating a slice of pizza was recently uploaded to social media. In the footage, the seemingly wild animal can be seen calmly eating while also standing directly in front of a woman’s glass door.

Kristin Chalela Bagnell uploaded the footage to Facebook, where it’s garnered at least 76,000 views and has been shared over 2,000 times. The footage shows the groundhog calmly eating the pizza while sitting just outside her home in Philadelphia.

At one point during the footage, Bagnell’s dogs approach the door, but the groundhog either doesn’t notice or doesn’t care about their presence.

Bagnell said the groundhog sat by the door, eating its pizza, for over an hour, the New York Post reported.

On Facebook, Bagnell wrote: “It’s not just the people that like Philly pizza.”

Hopefully, this groundhog doesn’t like Pizza Hut, because it’s going to be a lot harder for it to get its hands on some.

Pizza Hut recently announced several changes it was making in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. These changes included providing workers with protective equipment and expanding the contactless curbside pickup option nationwide.

The brand also announced that it will also be applying "tamper-proof safety seals" to its pizza boxes. This will ensure that customers are "the first to touch their food" after it's taken out of the oven (which burns at over 400 degrees).

So, unless this groundhog is really good at removing safety seals, it likely won’t be munching on anything from the Hut any time soon.