Pizza Hut introduces 'tamper-proof safety seals' to ensure that customers are 'first to touch their food'

Don't even think about tampering with Pizza Hut.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect businesses across America, restaurants continue to adapt their policies. While these steps usually include heightened sanitation practices, some brands are taking things even further.

In a press release, Pizza Hut revealed that it is expanding its contactless curbside pickup option nationwide, allowing customers "a safe, contactless option" for picking up online orders.

The brand also announced that it will also be applying "tamper-proof safety seals" to its pizza boxes. This will ensure that customers are "the first to touch their food" after it's taken out of the oven (which burns at over 400 degrees).

Pizza Hut's parent company, Yum! Brands, is also implementing new measures at its other restaurants.

KFC announced through a press release the new steps being taken to keep its workers and customers safe during the pandemic. Every KFC has been supplied thermometers with infrared contactless temperature scanners, allowing them to check employees' temperatures before their shifts start.

Also, counter-shields have been installed to provide a barrier between workers and guests. At the drive-thru, the company has installed extender-payment pads, which will "further limit contact between customers and employees."

The brand also discussed its charitable work during the outbreak, writing, "In addition to continued safety measures, KFC has continued to support local communities through various giving initiatives. Recently, KFC provided one million pieces of chicken to their restaurants across the U.S. to help feed their local communities and partnered with Blessings in a Backpack to combat child hunger amidst COVID-19."