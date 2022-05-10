Grilled vegetable salad from a BBQ legend: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This BBQ season, elevate a vegetable salad with this easy recipe from James Beard Award-winning pitmaster Rodney Scott.

"While meats are usually the stars of the show at barbecues, I love finding ways to throw fresh, seasonal veggies into the mix to serve a little something for everyone. The easiest way to do this is by heading down to your local farmers market and picking out whatever veggie is in season and tossing them on the grill," says Scott, the founder of Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ (rodneyscottsbbq.com).

"Really any veggie will work, but the trick is remembering that they require different amounts of time on the grill. Veggies take on a life of their own with this recipe, with the grill caramelizing the vegetables and adding a smokiness that takes it to the next level."

Grilled Vegetable Salad by Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ

Makes 4-6 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Ingredients:

For the salad

1 large red bell pepper

3 tablespoons canola oil

2½ teaspoons Diamond Crystal kosher salt

1¼ teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

1 bunch baby carrots, tops trimmed (real baby carrots, not those weird little things that aren’t even shaped like carrots)

1 medium yellow squash, quartered lengthwise and then halved crosswise

1 medium zucchini, cut into ½-inch rounds

1 bunch asparagus, woody ends snapped off

1 bunch scallions, root ends trimmed

½ cup Rodney’s Vinaigrette

For the vinaigrette

½ cup vinegar-based BBQ Sauce

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

¾ cups extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt

Directions:

1. Fire up your grill to 400° F to 450° F.

2. In a medium bowl, toss the whole bell pepper with 2 teaspoons of the canola oil, ½ teaspoon of the salt, and ¼ teaspoon of the pepper. Place the whole pepper on the grill. (Keep the bowl for the rest of the vegetables.) As the pepper chars and blisters, use grilling tongs to turn it frequently so that the pepper gets charred on all sides—this will take 8 to 12 minutes. Remove it from the grill and immediately place it in a small paper or plastic bag. Close the bag and allow the pepper to steam for at least 5 minutes. Remove the pepper from the bag and use a spoon or gloved finger to remove the skin. Remove the seeds and stem, cut the roasted pepper into strips, and transfer them to a large bowl.

3. Place the carrots in the same bowl used to season the bell pepper. Toss them with 4 teaspoons of canola oil, 1 teaspoon of the salt, and ½ teaspoon of the pepper. Place them on the grill (perpendicular to the grates)

4. Add the squash and zucchini to the bowl you used for the carrots and toss with 1½ teaspoons of the canola oil, ½ teaspoon of the salt, and ¼ teaspoon of the pepper. Once the carrots have been on the grill for 4 to 5 minutes, they should be brown and wrinkled and their thin tips might be almost black. Flip them. Place the squash and zucchini on the grill. Cook for another 5 to 6 minutes.

5. Toss the asparagus and scallions with the remaining 1½ teaspoons of canola oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Place the asparagus and scallions on the grill, turning and rotating so that they cook evenly. Once they have a slight char and wrinkled skin, after 6 to 8 minutes, begin removing the vegetables as they are done and place them in the bowl with the roasted peppers.

6. ​​In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar-based sauce and the mustard. While whisking, slowly drizzle in the olive oil to create a creamy emulsion. Add the salt and whisk until it is thoroughly incorporated. Toss the vegetables with the vinaigrette and transfer to a serving platter. Serve warm.

This original recipe is from the cookbook "Rodney Scott's World of BBQ: Every Day Is a Good Day: A Cookbook," which was published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House, and was shared with Fox News Digital.

