Grilled brat kabobs with vegetables and mustard BBQ sauce: Try the recipe

Here’s a recipe that is perfect for the start of the Labor Day weekend.

Wendy O’Neal, creator of the lifestyle blog Around My Family Table, shared her "Brat Vegetable Kabobs with Mustard BBQ Sauce" recipe with Fox News ahead of the holiday weekend.

In her blog post, O’Neal says the special Mustard BBQ sauce is "the perfect glaze for the brat kabobs" and "adds a tangy twist" to the dish.

O’Neal also says the sauce only takes about 10 minutes to make. Along with the easy process of making kebabs, this dish is perfect for the last weekend of summer.

To try it yourself, here’s the "Brat Vegetable Kabobs with Mustard BBQ Sauce" from Around My Family Table.

Ingredients

Mustard BBQ Sauce

3/4 cup yellow mustard

3/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tbs light brown sugar

1 1/2 tbs butter (regular or dairy free)

1 tbs ketchup

1 tsp coarse kosher salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp hot sauce (like Frank's)

1 tsp garlic powder

Kabobs

1 package Johnsonville Brats, any flavor

2 medium zucchini

2 bell peppers, any color

1 large red onion

1 small package whole button mushrooms

1 small container grape or cherry tomatoes

10 baby potatoes

10 bamboo skewers

Instructions

1. In a medium saucepan, combine all the ingredients for the BBQ sauce, stir and let simmer over medium-low heat for 10 minutes. Stir occasionally. Soak bamboo skewers in water.

2. Start grill and prepare for medium-hot, direct grilling.

3. Cut brats into 5 pieces each and cut vegetables (except small potatoes, tomatoes, and mushrooms) in to 2-inch pieces. Remove bamboo skewers from water and fill up skewers with 2-3 pieces of meat and various vegetables. Leave a 2-inch piece of bamboo open at the end for easy turning and top the skewers with a potato or a mushroom to help keep everything secure.

4. Remove BBQ sauce from heat, taste, and adjust seasonings. Reserve half the sauce. Put skewers on the grill over direct heat for 6 minutes. Turn and let cook 6 more minutes. Turn once again and baste with BBQ sauce, let cook 3 minutes before turning again. Baste and let finish cooking about 3 more minutes.

5. Let cool slightly before serving with reserved Mustard BBQ sauce.