Georgia woman finds racial slur on takeout receipt: 'That's not a word to throw around'

A Georgia woman said she was made to feel “uncomfortable” after discovering a racist slur on the receipt for her takeout order from a local Mexican restaurant. Instead of featuring the customer’s first name, the bill reportedly listed the N-word.

On Saturday night, Nyjah Vest claims she received a takeout meal from El Porton in Duluth, Fox 5 Atlanta reports, and was shocked to discover that the receipt did not feature her name, but a racial slur instead.

Though management for El Porton, a chain with twelve locations across Georgia, Tennessee and Arkansas, insists that the offense was caused by a misunderstanding, Vest believes otherwise.

According to the outlet, the owner of the establishment claimed that the server did not know how to spell the name “Nyjah” and that the racist slur somehow instead ended up on the bill.

Allegedly, the restaurant claims Vest’s co-worker had actually called to place the order for the food, and “spelled out the racial slur to [the server] letter by letter,” Fox 5 reports.

Vest, meanwhile, said this simply can’t be true.

"If somebody told me their name was that, I wouldn't even acknowledge it,” she argued. “I would think they're prank calling me or something. It's a joke. I want to be respected.”

In the days since, Fox 5 spoke with the server, who apologized for typing out the slur, and insisted the unnamed co-worker of Vest’s truly did spell it out when asked for her name.

"Even him leaving with that order, I kind of felt uncomfortable as well, because we all know that's not a word to throw around," the anonymous server said.

On Sept. 1, Vest returned to El Porton to speak with the restaurant owner, who apologized for the incident and refunded her order. She additionally plans to speak with the server at the center of the controversy.

Vest did not comment further on the restaurant's allegations that her co-worker spelled out the offensive phrase in lieu of her name.

Reps for El Porton were not immediately available to comment to Fox News on the story.