Georgia Dunkin' employee stabbed by customer upset that chain ran out of doughnut flavor: police

A teenage employee of a Georgia Dunkin’ is recovering after being stabbed by a customer who was reportedly furious that the coffee shop ran out of a certain doughnut.

The 17-year-old worker is out of the hospital and on the mend after being stabbed in the arm on Saturday night at a Union City branch of the chain, Fox 5 reports.

According to the outlet, an anonymous man and woman initially went through the drive-thru to place an order, later returning to enter the shop. Union City Police say the man was upset that Dunkin’ ran out of a certain kind of doughnut.

As seen in a quick clip that has been viewed over 3,000 time since hitting Twitter on Monday, fists flew between the man and employee in the middle of the store. The man then pulled out a knife and wielded the weapon during the terrifying encounter.

At the start of the clip, a woman who appeared to be a customer attempted to intervene, before backing away. Later, another employee came out from behind the counter and followed the fighters, who both moved out of the camera’s frame.

"They both engaged in a physical dispute between each other and once that happened then he of course pulled out a knife," Officer Jerome Turner of the Union City Police Department told Fox 5.

During the brawl, the victim was stabbed in the upper arm.

The suspect fled before law enforcement arrived; now, police are urging anyone with information on the attack to contact the department at 770-964-1333.

"We want to identify who the subject is,” Turner explained. “We just don't want him showing up at another Dunkin' Donuts or any other business or anywhere in public and having the temper where he can make this kind of an assault.”